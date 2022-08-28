A video has emerged of a man displaying strength by lifting a well-endowed plus-size woman with his hands

The clip shows the pair facing each other before the man swats and lifts the lady with a massive figure

While some commenters seemed perplexed, others expressed admiration for the two after watching the clip

A video has emerged of a man displaying strength by lifting a plus-size woman with his hands. The man, whose name is yet to be known, is seen using his hands to raise the plus-size lady to show his strength.

The clip starts with the duo facing each other before the man swats and lifts the well-endowed plus-size lady.

Man lifts plus-size lady. Credit: @LoveGoalssssss.

Source: Twitter

After raising the young lady, the very tall man carried her and bounced her while holding her tight in his arms, and with excitement, the lady raised a hand towards the sky.

In the end, the duo laughed when the man paused after bouncing the lady in the video, which gained reactions.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video

@JadenRoulette said:

I definitely couldn’t handle it, but that’s ok.

@theguyjayt reacted:

The hate is definitely radiating thru my veins as we speak.

@mayahzeb asked:

I understand BW needing to get in shape for better health & better outcomes both in life & in relationships: yes. But she already has a man & they seem happy. Why do y’all be so mad about somebody being wanted bc they don’t look a certain way?

@yo73318844 reacted:

Hell yeah! Goals!

@mrfantastic824 said:

The only thing that Black men or women won't criticize you for liking is another MAN. Just be glad he's with a woman.

@10LettersDeep said:

What all thick girls deserve.

@FBABLOCKER commented:

Okay now, what do you want us, skinny guys, to work with? Cause the rules are different in East Africa.

@CocoaTheDJ said:

My soul purpose for any workouts.

