A financially disadvantaged man has received a heartwarming transformation with the help of a Good Samaritan

The man who was spotted in a shabby outfit on the street was helped into new clothes, offered water and food to eat

Some netizens who saw the touching video of how the street man changed from a deprived state to a more desirable look observed that he is handsome

An adorable video of a financially disadvantaged man in shabby clothes receiving a heartwarming transformation with the help of a kind-hearted man has won hearts.

The clip starts with a Good Samaritan walking to the man who was lying and facing upwards beside a metal sign pole on a pathway between two lanes.

The benevolent man prompted and offered the man plastic bottled water to drink.

Netizens react to man's massive transformation. Credit: securenation

Source: Instagram

With the help of the Good Samaritan, the man changed into more decent clothes consisting of coordinating socks at the same place, where the former laid a piece of cloth for the latter to sit on it.

As if that was not enough, the treat included food to put a smile on the man's face. The pair climaxed the day by embracing each other.

The touching video of the duo stirred the feelings of social media users. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted

Naaatswei13 said:

Oh, Lord, this is what I want to be doing for people. Please help me.

Julianaanitaoffei reacted:

God bless you, dear.

Laritananabasmith said:

Like seriously❤️, awww.

Dessyjayclothing observed:

Eeeii na he won't let him a bath before

Sweet_and_tight observed:

The man fine oooo❤️.

Awuradjowah_jessie said:

He is nice erh.

West.ybae reacted:

See fine boy .

Adwoavee57 said:

Very handsome boy .

Source: YEN.com.gh