A young man identified as Ayo Martins has shared the story of his life and how God lifted him from grass to grace

Ayo took to social media to share the video of his mother's small container shop from where he was raised and now got the chance to travel abroad

The young man confirmed that he was not born with a silver spoon even as he shared a video of him flying abroad, making many people emotional

A man identified as Ayo Martins has landed abroad despite having a very humble background.

As soon as he landed at the Manchester Airport, UK, Ayo took to TikTok to share a video of his journey, detailing how his story changed. He has inspired many people.

Ayo said God changed his story. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayomartinz.

Source: UGC

Ayo celebrates his mum in her shop

In the video he shared, Ayo said he was not born with a silver spoon, but God has changed his story.

The touching video also featured his mother who was seen in her small container shop from where she must have cared for Ayo who now has the opportunity to travel abroad.

Ayo said he will tell the full story one day as he showered his mother with kisses.

He wrote in the video:

"I was born without a silver spoon, but God has decided to put above all my struggles and limitation. One day I’ll tell the full story. Welcome to the new dispensation."

Watch the touching video below:

TikTok users react

@Busking 12 said:

"No go forget mama for house ooo! You see how you left home."

@user7715797646978 commented:

"May God bless and keep her for you so she can enjoy the fruit of her labor and I pray that the new land you entered will favour you."

Source: Legit.ng