Nana Oforiwaa Amafo, a Ghanaian woman based in Italy has shared how she had to leave her salon in Ghana to migrate abroad

The mother of three also revealed that upon arriving, she worked as a dish cleaner for 5 years until she was able to start her own salon

Oforiwaa added that her salary as a dish washer abroad was €500 (GH₵4,220) but now she makes €20,000 (GH₵168,829) every month from her salon

A hardworking Ghanaian woman by the name of Nana Oforiwaa Amafo who is based in Italy has recently been granted an interview by Zion Felix where she opened up about her business abroad.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix TV on YouTube had Nana Oforiwaa recounting that she was moved to Italy by her husband and through hard work and resilience has been able to establish a salon that is doing very well.

Nana Oforiwaa in an interview with Zion Felix Photo credit: Zionfelix TV

Recounting her story, Oforiwaa revealed that she owned a salon back in Ghana but when she moved to Italy, she had to take up working in a restaurant as a dish washer and was paid €500 (GH₵4,220).

According to her, she washed bowls for five years until she was advised by a friend to start her own business. Having owned a salon back in Accra, Oforiwaa decided to start same business in Italy and became successful at it.

Today, her salon is able to bring in about €20,000 (GH₵168,829) every month. She has also been able to establish other businesses back in Ghana.

Oforiwaa who is also a mother to three children shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

