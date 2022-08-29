A video of a young mother's massive transformation has recently sparked reactions among netizens

In a TikTok post, she shared photos of how she looked before pregnancy and during pregnancy

@Sassyjammy, a follower, commented: "Your baby is absorbing your beauty. Everything will be back once you give birth"

A young woman has recently got many social media users talking after sharing a video of herself.

Pregnant young woman and photo of when she was not expecting Photo credit: @tabsalterego/TikTok

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @tabsalterego had her sharing a picture of herself before she got pregnant alongside photos of her during pregnancy.

Many who saw the young mother's video took to the comments section to share their experiences and opinions. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 1.3 million likes with close to 14,200 comments and 33,000 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Sassyjammy replied:

Your baby is absorbing your beauty. Everything will be back once you give birth

@user4409472368536 wrote:

Pregnancy will humble you

@Marcus commented:

When my sister who lives abroad was pregnant I went to visit her and I walked past her in the airport because I didn’t recognise her

@Ellie said:

My nose is already huge. Ain’t no way I’m getting pregnant.

From @AshleyRamirez:

Bruhhh that was me and people be saying “ omg you have such a glow” like ma’am ma’am where

@Mimi202 commented:

Give your children your last names. Y’all do all the work and put your lives on the line to create life!

@MaggMonya commented:

you only had to do your hair, you were not bad at all❤

Watch the full video linked below;

Beautiful Lady Shares Video of what Pregnancy Turned Her into, Stirs Massive Reactions Online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman showcased her body's transformation by sharing her before and during pregnancy pictures and video.

The touching video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the petite woman in jeans before her pregnancy.

The next photo that followed showed that her stomach was beginning to protrude, signalling that she was pregnant. What followed next is a hilarious and emotional video capturing her entire ordeal at the hospital moments when she was to give birth.

