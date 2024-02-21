A Ghanaian man has got social media buzzing after sharing a marriage list the family of a lady made for their would-be in-law

This list, which was grouped into three, had items such as pieces of cloth, handkerchiefs, jewellery and drinks among others

Many people who reacted to the list shared varied opinions about the items

A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions on social media after he posted a marriage list a man was given by his would-be in-laws as part of preparations to marry their daughter.

The list which was shared on X by @iamkobby15 was actually grouped into three.

The first part consisted of items such as two bottles of Schnapp, two bottles of Kasapreko bitters, six crates of soft drinks, as well as two crates of Malt.

In the second group, the man is expected to give the parents of the bride and her siblings a specified cash amount as well as pieces of Kente cloth.

In the third and final group, the man must pay a dowry of GH¢1,500 and also buy an ecolac, wedding rings, jewellery, handkerchiefs, and cooking utensils, among others.

At the time of writing the report, the post shared by the young man had raked in over 22,000 views and 39 comments.

Ghanaians react to the marriage list

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions, with many expressing their astonishment over the list.

@Lesskay_1 reacted:

Cashout szn

@iamkobby15 commented:

We may not even survive Group 3

@Yawpablo3 replied:

Are you going to choose the one you can afford n bring Dem all you are going to bring all this items

@Abdullahsunkwa1 stated:

Aden,abusuafo) no y3 ak)wensafo) anaa. Nsa bebreebe sei

@Champbwoy33

You go dey finish na you spend like 10k.Wedding cost saf no come yet herh hmm

@IngSackey indicated:

It is also moderate because the jewel are for your woman, and she will put it on the day. The ecolac are for the things you brought. Funny enough, boys are spending more than this in just a year of dating

