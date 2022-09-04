A five-year-old has undergone successful surgery to correct his defective neck following a GHOne TV story highlighting his plight

Joshua Kakraba's heart-wrenching condition touched the hearts of people who donated toward the medical procedure

The youngster's incredible video in which he is seen going about his daily activities with joy has surfaced online

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A five-year-old boy named Joshua Kakraba has undergone incredible surgery to correct his defective neck following a touching story by GHOne TV in December 2021.

Kakraba was diagnosed with Torticollis, a condition where the neck muscles cause a baby's head to twist and tilt to one side, said Cleveland Clinic.

Kakraba was born a healthy baby but developed the painful condition within three years of birth.

Peeps react to video as Ghanaian boy undergoes successful surgery. Credit: @GodwinAsediba

Source: Twitter

The youngster's father abandoned him and his mother due to his plight and is nowhere to be found after years.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Until now, Kakraba had been walking with no neck muscle, with his head permanently lying on his shoulder. His mother could not afford to pay for surgery to correct the condition.

Thanks to donors, he has undergone successful surgery to return his life to normal.

Watch the video below:

Richard Baawobr: Ghanaian Cardinal to Undergo Heart Surgery in Rome

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Cardinal, His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr, is expected to undergo heart surgery in Rome after his recent elevation to the College of Cardinals on August 27.

The 63-year-old received the title of cardinal while being treated in the Roman hospital.

The Catholic News Agency reports that Baawobr was hospitalised in the Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome last week shortly before the Vatican ceremony in which he was to receive a red biretta from Pope Francis.

Ghana's Richard Baawobr Elected Head of the Catholic Church in Africa

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr had been elected president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

SECAM is an association of Catholic Bishops of Africa, Madagascar, and the Islands.

The elevation makes him the highest-ranking member of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, a position previously held by His Eminence Philippe Cardinal Ouédraogo of Burkina Faso.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh