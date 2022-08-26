An experienced Ghanaian medical doctor, gynecologist and lecturer has perished in an accident

According to eye-witnesses, the professional was crashed by a reckless tanker driver who nearly killed a pragya driver earlier that day

The driver of the petrol tanker has been detained by the police as investigations continue

Dr Patrick Yamoah, an experienced Ghanaian gynecologist has lost his life in a rather heartbreaking turn of events while he was driving to Kumasi from Assin Fosu.

The experienced professional who worked at St Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu and also lectured at Cape Coast Medical School is reported to have been crashed by a tanker whose driver was reckless.

"The petrol tanker with registration number GT 8679-22 had a head-on collision with the doctor's car with registration number AW 1514-22. Eye-witnesses said the tanker driver was known for flouting road regulations and nearly crashed a road user at a previous location on that same day," a UTV report indicated.

The late gynecologist Dr Patrick Yamoah Photo credit: uborainstitute.org; Patrick Yamoah via Linked

Source: UGC

Before travelling that day, Dr Patrick Yamoah performed two surgeries that morning and decided to get an item in Kumasi before coming back.

The tanker driver has been arrested and detained at the police station assisting with investigations.

Dr Yamoah had over ten years of in-depth experience in working with the deprived segments of the Ghanaian populace, in hard-to-reach areas.

He was skilled in Clinical Research, Medical Education, Medicine, Healthcare Information Technology (HIT), and Hospitals.

Ghanaians commiserate with Dr Yamoah

Judith Adomako-Ofosua commented:

This is unbelievable, haa! Death is a Mistry indeed! May his gentle soul rest peacefully in the bossom of our Maker❤️

Debora Anyimiah-Kokuma indicated:

Hmmmm... Was he really the one in the accident? Cos I can't just wrap my head around this

Juliana Atsu said:

May the good lord accept his soul. He really touched many lives. Doc.due! Na amandzehu

Medical graduate dies in accident on her way to collect job appointment letter

As YEN.com.gh also reported, a 28-year-old Kenyan medical doctor died after she encountered a fatal road accident at Nithi Bridge on Sunday, July 24th.

The medical doctor, whose name is Mary Mwandisha, was on her way to collect an appointment letter for a new job when the sad incident occurred.

According to the story which was shared on LinkedIn by Solomon Kimani, Mary graduated from the University of Nairobi in 2020.

Source: YEN.com.gh