Ghana's Richard Kuuia Baawobr has been elected president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM)

The new position makes him the first Ghanaian head of SECAM in the 53-year history of the establishment

His Eminence Baawobr was made a Cardinal on May 29 and is set to be installed officially on August 27, 2022

Ghanaian Cardinal, His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr, has been elected president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

SECAM is an association of Catholic Bishops of Africa, Madagascar, and the Islands.

The elevation makes him the highest-ranking member of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, a position previously held by His Eminence Philippe Cardinal Ouédraogo of Burkina Faso.

Photos of His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr. Credit: @vaticannewsaf/@sandtontimes

Source: UGC

Making history

His Eminence Baawobr makes history as the first Ghanaian president of SECAM since the establishment's inception some 53 years ago, per Joy News.

He clinched the victory after an election in Accra, Ghana, during the 19th Plenary Assembly of SECAM.

The new leadership role adds to his list of achievements. On May 29, he was elevated to the rank of a Cardinal by Pope Francis and will officially be installed on August 27, 2022.

Other leadership positions

The election involved 130 participants, including cardinals and bishops representing more than 600 catholic bishops from Africa.

After the election, His Eminence Fridolin Besungu Ambongo of the Archdiocese of Kinshasha, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, emerged as First Vice-President, while Most Rev. Lucio Andrice Muandula of the Diocese of Xai Xai, in Mozambique, was elected Second Vice-President.

