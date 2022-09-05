A little baby has thousands of people admitting that they want a tiny tot of their own to make a fuss over

The cutie was recorded yawning and then opening its big and beautiful brown eyes to see the world around it

The adorable clip left many people, men and women, feeling all kinds of broody as they had the video on replay

There is nothing like a cute baby video to get the broody kicking, lol. A baby with the most gorgeous big brown eyes has thousands reaching for their birth control, or someone’s about to be pregnant.

This cutie was recorded yawning and then opening its big and beautiful brown eyes to see the world around it. Image: Twitter / @Lilblackbabies

Source: UGC

No matter how big, hard or tough you might be, there is just something about a yawning baby that will smelt your soul. This baby worked its magic on people far and wide.

Twitter user @Lilblackbabies fell victim to the adorable yawning baby with the big brown eyes and needed to get everyone else on board by sharing the clip. This little blessing is just too precious!

“Look at this little sweetie”

Social media users gush over the precious little angel

This clip got ovaries jumping and men going back on their no-baby policy. People flooded the comment section in absolute awe of this cutie.

Take a look at some of the broody comments:

@kwekuzimba said:

“Awwww the cuteness just flew right from the screen. Ugh now I want one”

@SMF__II said:

“God I know you hear me fam. I’m just asking to be blessed with fatherhood in the near future.”

@JadaJ_Boyd12 said:

“Them eyes are so big I’ve fell in love.”

@balancingmyshit said:

“The love it just felt with those eyes ☺️”

@zoeycarmicheal said:

Mom films funny video with delightful tot, Mzansi feeling broody

In related news, popular South African website Briefly News reported that a Sudanese mom shared a cute video of her infant daughter jiving along to a popular beat, and peeps can’t get over the adorable clip.

Hanya Ismail, who posts using the TikTok handle @adore_hanya, posted the clip of her daughter, and it received a massive amount of reactions and comments.

The tiny tot is seated on a sofa, looking up at her doting mom, who is filming the video, and as the music starts, the camera darts to various angles, much to the little lady’s delight.

Source: Briefly.co.za