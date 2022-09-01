A young man has recently been gifted a car by his sister meant to thank him for being a blessing in her life

A video captured him very surprised upon seeing his new car, and their mother expressed her excitement freely

@Real_Ghozie commented: "Every day I wake knowing I owe my sister a very big surprise, I pray God put me in a position where I will be able to pay back, I love her so much"

A gorgeous sister has recently warmed many hearts after taking to social media to open up about how she surprised her brother in a grand style.

Surprised brother, Sonata, siblings moment Photo credit: ms_dale

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @ms___dale had her sharing a video of a young girl who bought a Sonata car for her brother to thank him for all the ways he has been of help to her.

The video captured the young man in utter surprise upon seeing his car, and their mother was also seen jubilating and thanking God.

@ms___dale shared the post with the caption;

This got me teary and this is the best video I’ve seen today. Need to be this blessed.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 2,000 retweets, 477 quote tweets and over 8,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@khanofkhans11_ replied:

The way man reacts to gifts and surprises Ehn

@jarofwazy commented:

@promisenakpan this is what you should do for me I am the best sister so I need a car from you

@Real_Ghozie wrote:

Every day I wake knowing I owe my sister a very big surprise, I pray God put put me in a position where I will be able to pay back, I love her so much..

From @The_Denike

I can’t wait to bless you like this soon my Brother @davviissyy. Very soon I believe what God cannot do doesn’t Exist ‍♀️‍♀️

Watch the full video linked below;

Despite gifts his sisters fully-furnished 5-bedroom house each on his birthday (photos)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite surprised his sisters on his birthday by gifting them fully-furnished 5-bedroom houses each on his 60th birthday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies went to his hometown Wiamoase in the Ashanti region to hand over the buildings to his sisters.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Despite was seen in the company of his trusted business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Dr Ofori Sarpong then called the two pretty sisters of Despite and handed over to them keys to separate fully-furnished 5-bedroom houses in their hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti region.

Source: YEN.com.gh