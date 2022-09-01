One gorgeous bride is over the moon after wedding the love of her life, sharing amazing pictures from her special day online

Twitter user @Brunelle__ looked so happy on her special day, wearing a breathtaking gown that fit like a glove

The handsome couple seemed incredibly in love and excited to start the next chapter of their lives, with tweeps wishing them well

One pretty bride is super amped about tying the knot with her man, with the handsome couple looking incredibly in love and excited to be married.

The stunning @Brunelle looked amazing on her wedding day. Image: @Brunelle.

Taking to Twitter, the stunner posted some sweet photos from her wedding day and expressed how thrilled she feels about marrying the man of her dreams.

The handsome groom looked super dapper and excited to have made the gorgeous @Brunelle__ his wife. He couldn’t keep his eyes or hands off her or the magnificent dress she wore, that fit like a glove.

The lovely bride’s post read:

“I married the man of my dreams.”

Well-wishes flooded the hun's Twitter post, with many peeps admitting that they are slightly envious that they haven’t found their special someone yet.

Some reactions were straight-up hilarious.

Let’s peek at what some people had to say:

@kushbrown755 cannot wait to meet his dream girl:

“I’m still sleeping. Nobody should wake me until I see the woman of my dreams.”

@afyamoah2 reacted:

“May my own locate me in Jesus’ name.”

@KelseyDelave is wowed:

“You in that dress is the most stunning wedding look I've ever seen, no exaggeration.”

@iam_skamal added:

“So happy for you both, and I pray it will be one of the greatest. Congratulations.”

@steel_ex loved her dress:

“While wearing the gown of my dreams. You look so beautiful.”

