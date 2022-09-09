Several Ghanaians affected by the NCA directive to block unregistered SIM cards have vented their spleens

After the order took effect on Monday, September 5, a man has been captured charging at an MTN office, where he caused a scene

While some social media users who saw the footage have shared their experiences, others expressed their displeasure

Several Ghanaians affected by the directive to block unregistered SIM cards are incensed by the punitive measure which started on Monday, September 5.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) directive to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) targets mobile network subscribers in Ghana who have still not re-registered their SIM cards or have done only stage one re-registration.

In a letter signed by the Director-General on September 2, the NCA reminded the MNOs that the re-registration exercise would end on September 30, 2022.

Netizens react to video of man venting at MTN office. Credit: @thegbcghana.

Source: Twitter

After the implementation of the directive, a man has been videoed venting at an MTN office, where he caused a scene over his blocked SIM card.

The drama ensued because MTN had reportedly barred his incoming and outgoing calls in line with the NCA directive.

In the clip making the rounds online, the police officer on duty is seen applying force to remove the customer from the office.

While some social media users who saw the footage have shared their experiences, others expressed their displeasure.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

@ephraim_adams said:

Get it right most of the people registered their sim and yet the system flags them unregistered.

@kwameeddie3 reacted:

We blame the government for everything. We have the right to. But as people of Ghana, we need to embrace change. And stop politicising everything. Change of attitude in us will lead to greater change in developing this country.

@heir said:

The government doesn’t plan. Whoever the project managers are; no sense.

@Yawhamoah asked:

Doesn’t plan? Didn’t you see extensions, anaa?

@efiejollof said:

Register your SIM k3k3, now you are crying.

@sirosagyefo said:

What if he doesn't have the Ghana card. Is that one too 'kɛkɛ'?

@KarikariOheneA1 said:

Are you sufficiently informing the wider population that charging e-levy on amounts less than ¢100 is illegal or you're bent on remaining silent to the advantage of your paymasters?

@Sylvest30570984 reacted:

Ghanaians always turn a deaf ear to serious issues. It’s good they have disconnected their SIM cards, next time they’ll learn sense. They always take stuff for granted.

@18MillionDolla1 said:

So now errrr, without the Ghana Card, you can't do anything in your own country. Ebi serious matter oooo.

@FrankAmpaduBoa1 asked:

Go and register k3k3 too, ebi problem for Ghanaians?

@nanacweci said:

The national broadcaster's official handle posted this. Nobody be serious for this country.

