A security man has become the talk of many after he was seen seated at an unusual place

A viral video captured him on a chair in an elevator at the Akenten Appiah-Mensah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development

@odo_lizzy3, a follower commented: "It's good for those who don't know how to operate the lift, he can help"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A middle-aged man has recently got many on social media talking after he was captured at his unusual job post.

Security man in an elevator Photo credit: @chelex1/TikTok

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @chelex1 had the man who was described as a security man seated inside an elevator at Akenten Appiah-Mensah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) guarding it.

@chelex1 shared the post with the caption;

Only in AAMUSTED

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 11,400 likes with 327 comments and 520 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@merdy43 wrote:

Same thing @ Korle-bu teaching hospital

@odo_lizzy3 commented:

IIt's good for those who don't know how to operate the life, he can help

@kellybrightenson replied:

Am pretty sure this be the shopping center for Accra

From @josh_antiri:

This man took my exams papers during level 200 second semester herrrr

@officialsalima1 commented:

So it was true awww this school de3 y3ble ooo

Watch the full video linked below;

Slay queen spotted knocking on elevator & removing heels before entering (Video)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an unnamed slay queen with dyed hair and an expensive-looking outfit offered herself for public laughter after being spotted knocking on an elevator and removing her heels before entering.

The viral video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter account of a user identified as Kelvin M. Ashong who tagged the footage "Two troubles one God, ohkk bye"

At first glance, the lady appears so classy that one would be led to think she is very abreast with city life, which makes her display of ignorance at the use of an elevator quite laughable.

In the video, the lady was actually 'rescued' by another woman who was also there to join the elevator. It is thought that without the intervention of the woman, the lady would have exposed her ignorance to a larger group of bypassers.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh