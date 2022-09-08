A Ghanaian taxi driver has, in a rather interesting manner, chosen to vent his spleen on MTN for blocking his number

The unidentified young man is captured in a viral video in possession of YEN.com.gh taking off his clothes in a fashion similar to that of the ancient traditional Ghanaian and raining curses on MTN

The taxi driver is not the only person whose number has been blocked, as NCA’s sanctions meant to get people to register their SIMs bite hard

In a rather interesting manner, a Ghanaian taxi driver has chosen to vent his spleen on MTN for blocking his number.

The young man took off his clothes at the premises of the telecommunication service provider on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Taxi driver raining curses on MTN

Source: Twitter

The National Communication Authority (NCA) introduced some punitive measures to get unregistered SIM holders to register their numbers. Among them include blocking of call and data services.

That action has infuriated a section of the populace who have questioned the logic behind such a decision.

One of those persons is the unidentified young man who is captured in a viral video in possession of YEN.com.gh pouring a liquid suspected to contain liquid and gesturing his hands in a prayer akin to the Traditional religion.

With the bottle in hand, the young man, whose clothes are all off, walks angrily across the road and stands in the full glare of the public, pouring the drink and raining curses on MTN.

Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their unhappiness at blocking their SIM cards.

@_lawslaw: If you call those who haven’t registered their SIM cards, MTN will tell you their number is busy. Ayɛ bloody

@fredericknuetei: Hon. Ursula Owusu why block the SIM cards of people who’re are still queuing for Ghana Card?

@I_Am_Winter: MTN thinks blocking our SIM cards will force us to register. Already, we need excuse to miss some calls and not return them. WhatsApp and snap calls and FaceTime all the way

@Aboa_Banku1: blocking Boys dey owe Quick loan like 600Million if you block their sim cards, they will get a new one and register it. Not their loss tho A Win for Stubborn Academy.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had described as draconian and punitive measures put in place by the National Communications Authority (NCA) on the sim card re-registration exercise.

