Videos shared online have shown the moment customers flooded a Nigerian bank asking why they were charged for SMS

One of the messages sent to the media said that the SMS deductions were from 2016 as the bank manager said there is nothing he could do

Netizens who reacted to the videos made the same complaint as some said that they have emptied their bank accounts to be safe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Clips shared on social media showed the moment customers were inside a Nigerian bank making complaints.

According to messages received by @Instablog9ja, the bank manager revealed he is helpless.

The customers shouted thieves at the bank over the deductions. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Big SMS deductions

A part of the clip captured people whipping out their camera phones in anger. As they did so, they were shouting 'thieves' in Yoruba.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A message under the video said that someone was charged N70,000 and another customer, N10,000 all for SMS charges.

Watch the video below (swipe):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

timblogga said:

"This is exactly what GT Banks are doing. I funded one of my GT Bank and they deducted money for more than 12 times in the name of SMS alert charges that was never received. @gtbank you guys are THlEVES."

onyii_sunshine joked:

"Make una rest and collect AC the heat is too much."

favournyke said:

"Buh, this SMS charge something... You geh 5h dem go still collect ₦6.

osahonplux said:

"You save money, and they stress you to get it back after using your money to enrich themselves."

veevogee said:

"Bank people and charges be like 5and6."

veevyane__ said:

"Omo I don empty my gtbank account.. I no get strength for wahala."

dtailor_official said:

"I wish i can screenshots d charges i got over d weekend."

Many Customers Storm Bank After Reportedly Losing Their Money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a video shared by @instablog9ja claiming customers who had lost their money stormed a bank has gone viral.

In the said clip, the banking hall was very rowdy as some men started fighting. Bank officials with their face masks on tried to calm the situation.

A message that accompanied the video said that after customers reported their lost funds in their account, bank officials said that there was nothing they could do to recover the sum.

Source: YEN.com.gh