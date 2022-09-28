A herd of elephants has warmed the hearts of many after a moment was recorded in a video many would have doubted if it was not recorded and shared.

In the footage that has gone viral and heaped massive reactions on social media and Facebook in particular, the entire herd of elephants were allowed by oncoming cars to cross the road.

When they were almost done, a huge looking one that was at the back like the leader, stopped for a moment and raised its trunk in a gesture that appeared exactly as though it said 'thank you' to everyone.

RoseMarie Urban

They r so beautiful. They r so smart how they keep the babies in the middle. And the way the last elephant so big so beautiful stops and shakes his trunk 2 say thank U. Brought tears 2 my eyes. Gorgeous and Smart. Love them!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Joseph Carbonero

Do elephants have alphas or leaders of the pack? If so, that one is definitely it. Also looks like the largest of the pack

Gran Dma

Beautiful!!!! Elephants are incredible smart, value family & have big hearts! Luv elephants & Luv this video!!!!

