A 101-year-old man has become a viral sensation on TikTok after a video of him dancing with a beautiful and well-endowed lady was shared on social media.

In the comment section of the video that was posted on the lady's TikTok handle known as @2m2m84, the beautiful woman mentioned that she is the man's caretaker.

The video has since gone so viral that at the time of this publication, it had already gotten over 700k likes with 36k comments and almost 35k shares.

Photos of 101-year-old and the beautiful lady Photo credit: @2m2m84

How social media users have been reacting

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section of the post to find some of the most captivating thoughts shared especially owing to how happy the man was to dance with the beautiful woman.

Owens Imagogetter April, for instance, commented:

One of his favorite moments you can see the joy, GENUINE...thank you for being a great care taker, need more ppl like you

summerlove metioned:

This just bought tears to my eyes bc your love means the world to this man. His soul will live forever especially now!

earlinelemmon stated:

Glad he has a caregiver like her! happiness is what kept him living this long so far! stress-free

Watch the video below

