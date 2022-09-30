A man has made the necessary arrangements to ensure his future burial ceremony is not just hitch-free but is done in the way he wants

Despite being of sound health, he has dug his grave, got someone who would salute his corpse and mourners

According to the man, the sad story of a man whose children lived abroad inspired him to teach people a lesson

A man who dug his own grave while still alive has opened up that he did it to teach people a lesson.

Afrimax gave a detailed narration of the comprehensive plans the man already put in place for his future burial.

He did it to teach people a lesson. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Apart from digging his own grave, he already got people who will mourn and dance for him as well as someone who will salute his corpse.

In his plans, he also has finalised the clothes he will be buried in.

Why he chose to plan his burial ahead

The man told Afrimax that the story of an old man whose children lived abroad made him arrive at a sad conclusion.

He learnt from the man's story that people love the dead more than the living.

The old man's story goes that he lived in abject poverty despite having children abroad.

Upon his demise, those children who refused to care for him while alive returned and built a beautiful place. While alive, he lived in an old house, starved and wore dirty clothes.

The unidentified man who planned his future burial said he hopes to teach people to love and care for people as well as their parents while they yet live.

Watch the video below:

Man plans his own funeral while alive

