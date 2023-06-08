A video of a young man opening up on his experience with Ghanaian nationals in Canada has got many people worried

In an interview, the man revealed that the people he considered his friends tried to get him deported

Netizens who watched the video agreed with the comments made by the man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man currently living in Canada has sent a stern warning to persons wanting to travel to that country to be wary of the friends they make.

His admonition comes after he recounted how some Ghanaians he labelled as friends betrayed him in the most painful manner by trying to get him deported.

In a video on TikTok, the man said his Ghanaian friends spoke to his partner in an attempt to persuade her not to help him get a resident permit.

Man narrates how his friends turned on him Photo credit:@milotv386/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that surprisingly, as they did all that, they still came to him pretending that they cared about his documentation issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“So it was my partner who told me that my Ghanaian friends are the ones trying to convince her not to use her documents to help me secure a resident permit in Canada.”

He added:

"When they realised that my partner did not take their advice, they reached out to the Immigration office with the intent to get me deported back to Ghana".

The man said he was using his lived experience to advise persons who have set their sights on Canada to be very careful about who call a friend.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 200 likes.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to his advice about making friends in Canada

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended him for enlightening them on such an issue.

Gabriella Sam326 reacted:

Very true

I_C_E Splendid commended him:

Always watching and liking your videos. Doing a great work, please can you follow me on TikTok? I want to discuss something with you, thanks.

Man opens up on life in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another man in Canada had spoken about his desire not to return to Ghana ever again after experiencing a sharp contrast in how the system works overseas compared to his home country.

In a video, he revealed that he got missing while trying to go home from work and stopped a random police car patrolling in town.

Expecting to be directed home, the man was surprised when the police officer took him in his car and personally dropped him home after taking his address.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh