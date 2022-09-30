A terrified young man has recently been captured on camera calling on God to rescue him while he walked on a canopy

Another man was heard in the background encouraging and applauding him for the progress he had made on the canopy

A Ghanaian young man has managed to get many laughing after a video of him crying his eyes out surfaced on social media.

Emotional young man wailing on a canopy Photo credit: Toni Montana Gh

Source: Facebook

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Toni Montana Gh had the young man walking cautiously on the canopy as he kept crying and calling on God to come to his rescue.

A voice in the background was heard encouraging the young man for his progress.

The post attracted a lot of interesting reactions from social media users. At the time of this publication over 8,200 views and 18 comments have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Theresa Kwofi commented:

That is the Kakum walkway where grownups go to cry. He is not acting, he is truly terrified. Poor you.

Swt Ablema wrote:

Who forced you la?

Theresa Kwofi replied:

That is the Kakum walkway where grownups go to cry. He is not acting, he is truly terrified. Poor you.

Francis Aberku Borketey said:

Walking on it is fun but this dude made it not so cool. Who asked him to go walk there

Justice Annan commented:

Who put you there

Watch the full video linked below;

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the walkways and many others across Ghana are the handiwork of a man from Akyem Maase in the Eastern region called Kenneth Akufo Asare.

In an interview with Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV, Asare has narrated how came to be the builder of those famed canopy walkways.

According to him, the PNDC's Central Regional Secretary, Ato Austin, visited Malaysia and saw a canopy walkway. After showing interest, he was directed to the Canadians and he brought them down to build the walkway as construction started in September 1994 and ended in 1995.

The Canadians were very old at the time and needed a Ghanaian who could help maintain the walkway when they were done with manufacturing.

Source: YEN.com.gh