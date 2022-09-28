A talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has built an excavator

The prodigy used local materials to build the machine as seen in a video in which he demonstrated how it works

The creative boy wowed adults around him in the clip which has also impressed many social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Solomon, a talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, has built an excavator with local materials.

Photos of a Ghanaian boy with an excavator he built. Credit: Ghana the Black Star of Africa.

Source: Facebook

Boy demonstrates how the machine works

In a video on Ghana the Black Star of Africa, the creative young boy demonstrates how the machine works with a small controller board.

The prodigy left people around him stunned as he confirmed that he made the excavator himself. The footage of the talented boy has equally left many social media users impressed as many urged support for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video garners attention online

More than 3,000 people liked his video and over 200 people posted comments. The clip had gained 800 shares at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Peeps impressed with his talent

Jojoephraim Ephraim shared:

Great talent that must be developed.

Quincy Quaye said:

A good seed planted in bad soil struggles to grow. Clearly, he is gifted, but this society we live in will not nurture him. His gift was for the benefit of the entire nation. Elon Musk and co are not better than him because of poor nurturing. We may sit down and let his gift go dormant.

Tony Tony posted:

I think most Ghanaian schools should be made technical by looking at the unemployment rate after graduation from the university. This is pure talent with a little help he can become a blessing to GH.

Hanselm Kellwood said:

Government should create a special school for talented or gifted people like this.

Daniel Teye Huago reacted:

You see this pure talent when he goes to school, or university they will worry him with communication skills and African studies saaaa.

Hayford Annor said:

This guy needs an engineering school and mentor. A great asset for Ghana.

Chuon Worl shared:

Never take this young boy to school. Support and protection are all he wants.

Smith Kwodjo Mooney said:

Wow, oh God help this child to become a better person in ghana.

Henry Nii Lantey Lamptey posted:

Great talent. I pray the parents don't force him to go and read medicine.

Amponsah Kwaku commented:

Going forward in education he will be told to label a grasshopper and find "x" which has never been lost. Dream-killing education system in Ghana.

Bright Ophori Quache Wood shared:

The boy is very talented. It’s high time our leaders invested in talent so as to push up the youth for a technological and better Ghana we all aspire to see.

Emmanuel Fordjour reacted:

These boys need to be encouraged to do more and better, there is a lot in the system, but who is going to organise them?

Kofi Nyarko commented:

We have good youth that can do alot for the country, but our leaders are not helping them.

Panford Khalifa said:

I hope his talent and skill won't fade away by the system we're in.

Daniel Augustine commented:

Please, Mr. Present of Ghana help this talent boy and developed him.

Prince Teddy Erzah shared:

Wow! May you go far young blood.

Talented Ghanaian Builds Drone with Local Materials; Flies Device

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a creative Ghanaian man built a flying drone with functioning lights from local indigenous materials

The talented 23-year-old, who only completed junior high school in 2016, demonstrated how the device works.

Speaking on Peace FM, the prodigy revealed that existing drones inspired him to build his own version.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh