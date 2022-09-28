A Ghanaian taxi driver who was attacked and killed by fare-evading passengers in New York has been laid to rest

Kutin Gyimah, 52, was brutally beaten to death on August 12 by five passengers who refused to pay him

The family of the deceased, including his wife and children, gathered to bid their final goodbyes at his funeral on Friday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kutin Gyimah, a Ghanaian taxi driver who was attacked and killed after an altercation with fare-evading passengers in New York on August 12, has been laid to rest.

The 52-year-old was brutally beaten to death, leaving his wife of 10 years and children sorely heartbroken.

His family and loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes at his funeral on Friday.

Photos surface as Ghanaian taxi driver who was killed by passengers in New York goes homes. Photo credit: Naana Donkor Arthur/The Pokuase Mail.

Source: UGC

A broken wife in pain

''He was all we had and we lost our hero,'' said Gyimah's wife, Abigail Barwuah-Kutin, according to Spectrum News.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The deceased taxi driver was killed after a group of five evading passengers in his cab tried to rob and refused to pay him.

Officers found Gyimah lying on the road with head trauma in Queens in New York before 6:30 am on the day of the incident. The suspects have been arrested by the police and are facing various charges.

Family bury deceased

In a video online, loved ones, including his family are seen clad in dark clothes at the cemetery for Gyimah's interment, which has evoked emotions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reacts to video from the burial

MsDoryn Ewuradwoa Godsgift said:

We are nothing but a pencil ✏ in the eyes of our creator. REST WELL MR KUTIN.

Agong Juliana commented:

Mmmm that is the end of every soul on earth aaah aaah aaah.

Marigold Bonsu posted:

This reminds me that I will also leave this world one day. Rip to all departed souls.

Videl Maame Akua Ewenam said:

May God grant him eternal rest.

Emelia Esi Amartey shared:

Thanks a lot for the advice God bless you and your family and keep you safe.

Isaac Kwesi Arthur posted:

Oh say and say it again.

Aqosua Zion said:

God bless you for the advice .

Catherine Lindsay posted:

Condolences to the family.

Akua Konadu Boateng said:

Too God help us. Rest in perfect peace Mr. Kutin.

Pretty AB said:

Thank you so much mummy.

Adu-Gyamfi Ama shared:

Good advice I am very sad this morning.

Majaliya Bakari said:

May Allah have mercy on his soul rest well.

Georgina Quao said:

Hmmmmm is a true sister.

MOG: Musician Weeps

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician MOG Music, born Nana Yaw Boakye, has recalled how he was compelled to put the remains of his seven-month-old baby in his car trunk for burial.

Speaking to media personality MzGee on Just Being Us, MOG Music broke down in tears as he recounted his wife's labour and his child's demise.

The musician revealed that the hospital informed them that they had no mortuary after they pronounced their baby dead, saying the couple had to find a way to dispose of the child's remains.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh