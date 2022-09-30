NBA YoungBoy is a father once again, making it officially his 10th child; he welcomed the kid with his fiancée

The 22-year-old rapper and Jazlyn already share a daughter, Alice, who was born in 2021

The birth of their new child comes just months after the rapper announced their engagement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

22-year-old rapper NBA YoungBoy is on his way to breaking records as he just welcomed his 10th child.

The rapper's latest kid is with his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle with whom he welcomed a daughter in 2021.

NBA Youngboy holds newborn in cute photo Photo credit: @nba_youunngboy

Source: UGC

The latest addition comes just months after the rapper announced their engagement by posting a photo of Jazlyn holding her burgeoning baby bump while rocking a large diamond ring.

Taking to his Instagram page, YoungBoy announced the arrival of his child with an adorable photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ Top #newborn.”

Reactions to NBA's post

dontwannatalk:

"Congrats to Jaz and top on their baby boy."

itsxavierlmao:

"W father figure."

damesjester:

"She had da baby already."

kingballgreezy:

"Congratulations king and god bless you and your whole family."

merie.bendat:

"I bet he look just like him too. YB genes strong."

dyshirecharles92:

"That's lit. My little brother and the baby got the same birthday."

Dad of 7 Nick Cannon Says He's Ready to Father More Children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nick Cannon said he was ready to have more kids. The US media personality already has seven children but said he doesn't have a problem with making more as long as it's what God wants.

The comedian has already welcomed a whole three babies with different women this year, including twins Zion and Zillion. It's reported that the actor, who also has twins with singer Mariah Carey, laughingly shared that he's ready to open his own 'Cannon Bank'.

Nick was speaking to a photographer from TMZ in Harlem on Tuesday, 7 September when he made the revelation. Social media users took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on what Nick said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng