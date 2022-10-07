A former Citi FM/Citi TV journalist has shared photos of two adorable girls dressed as a nurse and a surgeon for career day

The little princesses beamed with smiles for the camera as they posed in their uniforms to fit the occasion

While some followers of the media personality hoped that the girls will take interest in the fields when they grow up, one person observed that they looked beautiful

A former Citi FM/Citi TV journalist, Philip Ashon, has shared adorable photos of two cute girls who dressed as a nurse and a surgeon for career day.

The media personality uploaded the images of the girls with a message, saying: ''It’s #CareerDay and I got a surgeon and a nurse in my home! If you need an injection, let me know''.

He shared another post saying he was at the Trinity School in Dansoman in Accra to speak to students.

''I have never been this tense talking to people before. Speaking to young children at Trinity School in Dansoman about my career was humbling.

''Everything I said I had to think carefully about. Life decisions were being made while I spoke. #CareerDay,'' he said.

While some followers of the media personality hoped that the girls will take interest in the various fields when they grow up, one person said they looked beautiful.

Read the comments below:

How people reacted to the adorable photos

@jenthawriter posted:

Cute. You didn't bring them.

@pkhayford shared:

Nice one, bro.

@NanaKwaaasi said:

Nice, let's just hope it doesn't die off while they grow. Interest changes from time to time.

@abrahamkaddae shared:

Beautiful!

Boy Shows Up as Navy Officer for Career Day in School

In a similar story on YEN.com.gh, a young boy dripped with cuteness and swag after showing up on career day at his school sporting a Navy officer's uniform, and his photos have gone viral.

The child's mother, known on Twitter as @chefbanke, shared impressive images of her boy in the Naby uniform and gushed over him.

Sharing the images of her son on her feed, the proud mother said: ''Career day at my baby’s school, and he showed up like this''.

Ghanaian Mom Gets 5-Year-Old Daughter

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian mother, known as Efya Sika from Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, earned high praise on the network after surprising her daughter on her birthday.

Efya Sika, who is a professional photographer, gifted the daughter, identified as Aseda, a rare opportunity to work as a 'policewoman' as she turned five years old.

According to Oda Citizen, a Facebook page that first shared the photos of Aseda's time with the police, the little girl dreamed of becoming a police officer in the future.

