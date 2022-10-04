The photo of 12 Spanish siblings who are growing old together has gone viral and stunned internet users

With ages ranging from 76 to 98, they have a combined age of 1,058 years, and have set a new world record

The children are born to Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez who are from Moya, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain

A stunning photo of 12 Spanish siblings who are growing old together has emerged online.

Born to Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez, the amazing siblings are from Moya, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.

The Modesto Hernandez and Martina Perez siblings have a combined age of 1,058 years. Photo credit: Guinness World Records.

Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez siblings break world record

The Guinness World Records has verified their combined age to be 1,058 years.

This means they have broken the world record previously held by the D'Cruz siblings from Pakistan who measured a total combined age of 1,042 years.

Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez siblings' dates of birth

The Pérez siblings were born between 1924 and 1946. The oldest child is 98 while the youngest is 76.

The oldest child, named Jose was born on December 30, 1924. Another child named Alejandro was born on January 11, 1926.

This was followed by Carmen, who was born in 1928, while Juan joined in June 1929.

Rosario, the second daughter was born on June 15, 1930. The rest of them has the following dates of birth:

Amanda (b. September 10, 1932), Modesto (b. February 22, 1934). Angela (b. July 14, 1936), Francisco (b. August 21, 1938), Gloria Hortensia (b. May 13, 1941) and Miguel (b. June 3, 1943).

We did everything together, says the Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez siblings

Recalling their past, the family said:

“We shared every dinner, and the work on the field was carried out by all the siblings that weren’t in school. However, even them joined their siblings after class to help out with the work on the fields.”

“We never thought we’d break a world record."

