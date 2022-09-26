Sammy Kuffour, a former Ghana international, is in a love relationship with actress and model Charly D

Kuffour and Charly D have a son together named Munich, whose first birthday they celebrated recently with Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Osei Kwame Despite attending the party

Photos and a few details about Sammy Kuffour's partner have emerged online following the grand birthday party for their son

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, recently celebrated the birthday of his last child, Munich.

The boy who was named after the German city where his father had the most success as a footballer turned one year old on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Kuffour and the boy's mother organised a big first birthday celebration for him. The party saw the likes of Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Osei Kwame Despite in attendance.

Model and actress Charly D is the mother of Sammy Kuffour's one-year-old son Munich Photo source: @ghhyper, @charly_dgh

Following the big birthday celebration, many are those who are wondering who the mother of the little boy is. Kuffour is known to have separated from his first wife, Francisca.

YEN.com.gh has dug around to find some photos and details of Kuffour's partner, Charly D.

1. Name:

Charly D's social media name is like the initials of her real name. She is Charlotte Derban.

2. Age

Charly D should be 28 years old as she joined the Miss Ghana 2015 as a 21 year old. Her birthday falls on April 7.

3. Career

Charly D, as earlier stated, was part of the 2015 Miss Ghana pageant and that was her first claim to fame. After the finals, she got gigs as an actress and has featured in a number of movies thereafter.

4. Education:

Charly D attended Ahantaman Girls Senior High School in Takoradi where she graduated in 2013. As of the time she entered the Miss Ghana pageant she had not continued her education and it is not known if she has furthered after that.

5. Family

Charly D is on record to have disclosed that she comes from a humble background. In an interview with Kuulpeeps some years ago, she opened up on her family saying she is the daughter of a 'trotro' (bus) driver.

"This is how far I have come as a trotro driver's daughter...," she was quoted to have said.

