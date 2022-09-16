Are the Migos related? Everything you need to know about the hip-hop trio

The best sibling bands prove that family groups can conquer the world. There have always been artists who have enjoyed playing music with their siblings across every rock and pop era. Bonded either by blood or family circumstance, synchronicity from being closely related gives these groups a unique edge. This has been the case with the Migos. But are the Migos related?

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever concert at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

The Migos is among the best and most talented American musical groups. They are an American hip hop trio from Lawrenceville, Georgia, where they were all raised together. The group was founded in 2008 and comprises three super-talented American rappers: Quavo, Offset and Takeoff.

Are the Migos related?

Yes, they are related. Migos family tree indicates that the three are directly related. So, are the Migos brothers? No, they are not brothers. Quavo is Takeoff's uncle, while Quavo and Offset are cousins. The three grew up together and were raised by Quavo's mother, Edna Marshall.

Who are the Migos?

Migos are an American hip hop trio from Lawrenceville, Georgia, founded in 2008. What rappers are in Migos? The three rappers in the group are Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. Here is everything you need to know about each one of them:

Quavo

He was born Quavious Keyate Marshall on 2nd April 1991 in Lawrenceville, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He is 31 years old as of 2022. He is a renowned American rapper and songwriter. Apart from being the co-founder and current front-man of the Migos, he is a partial owner of the FCF Glacier Boyz.

Away from the trio, he has featured on four singles that have peaked on the USA Billboard Chart. These songs include:

I’m the One by DJ Khaled

by DJ Khaled No Brainer by DJ Khaled

by DJ Khaled Congratulations by Post Malone

In 2018, Quavo released his debut solo album titled Quavo Huncho. The album peaked at second place on the USA Billboard 200. Are Guavo and Takeoff related? Yes, Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle.

Offset

Offset is an American rapper, talented singer and songwriter born on 14th December 1991 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA. He is 30 years old as of 2022. What is Offset’s real name? His real name is Kairi Kendrell Cephus.

He has appeared in several other albums and songs, such as:

Without Warning (album) alongside 21 Savage and record producer Metro Boomin

(album) alongside 21 Savage and record producer Metro Boomin Ric Flair Drip (single) – It reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

(single) – It reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart No Complaints with Drake

with Drake Taste by Tyga

Takeoff

Takeoff of the band Migos performs during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Takeoff is an American rapper and songwriter. His real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, and he was born on 18th June 1994 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA. Offset is 28 years old as of 2022. Are Takeoff and Offset related? Yes, they are related; they are cousins.

The Migos career

The group was created in 2008 under the name Polo Club. Later, they changed the name to Migos in 2010, after which they released their debut full-length project. In August 2011, they released Juug Season (mixtape), and in June 2012, they released another mixtape titled, No Label.

The trio's breakthrough happened in 2013 after releasing the single hit Versace. The song peaked at number 99 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Their recognition was boosted further after Canadian rapper Drake remixed the song adding his verse.

The song landed on various year-end best-of-lists such as:

The 25 Best Songs of 2013 by XXL

The 50 Best Songs of 2013 by the COMPLEX

50 Best Songs of 2013 by SPINS

The 100 Best Songs of 2013 by Rolling Stone

In February 2014, Migos released No Label 2 as a sequel to their second mixtape. Like the previous one, the mixtape garnered millions of positive reviews and was downloaded over 100,000 times during its first week of release.

Over the years, they have continued to release great hits as follows;

Studio albums

2015 - Young Rich Nation

2017 - Culture

2018 - Culture II

2021 - Culture III

Compilation albums

2017 - Quality Control: Control the Streets, Volume 1

2019 - Quality Control: Control the Streets, Volume 2

Extended plays

2015 – Trap Symphony EP

2016 – 3 Way

Mixtapes

2011 - Juug Season

2012 - No Label

2013 - Young Rich Nigg*s

2013 - Streets on Lock

2013 - Streets on Lock 2

2013 - Lobby Runners

2014 - Solid Foundation

2014 - No Label 2

2014 - Streets on Lock 3

2014 - World War 3D: The Green Album

2014 - Nigg*s Timeline

2015 - Migo Lingo

2015 - Still on Lock

2015 - Back to the Bando

2015 - Streets on Lock 4

2016 - Young Rich Nigg*s 2

Singles

Quavo of the band Migos performs during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Versace

Hannah Montana

Ounces

Fight Night

Handsome and Wealthy

One Time

Pipe It Up

Look at my Dab

WOA

Say Sum

Cocoon

Bad and Boujee

T-Shirt

Slippery

Too Hotty

MotorSport

Stir Fry

Walk It Talk It

Narcos

Hot Summer

Pure Water

Str*pper

Give No Fxk

Taco Tuesday

Racks 2 Skinny

Need It

Straightenin

Solo career

Even though the trio has a thriving career as a group, each has a solo career. They have featured as solo artists on numerous tracks and projects. In addition, the three have released their solo albums and songs as individuals.

How much is Migos' net worth?

The trio has a combined estimated net worth of $80 million as of 2022. The three have been among the highest-earning entertainers in hip-hop in touring years. For instance, between September 2017 and September 2018, the group made a combined $25 million. This was largely from the 93 live shows they held.

In addition, Migos also makes large sums of money from various endorsement deals such as:

Beats by Dre

Avianne Jewelers

Champs Sports

Rapper Offset attends the Offset "54321" single release party at Revel in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

They partnered with Can-Am motorcycles to launch the 2019 Ca-Am Ryker three-wheel motorcycle. The group also appeared in several television commercial campaigns, such as:

Mountain Dew soft drink

The athletic footwear

Finish Line apparel retailer

FAQs

How old are the Migos? He is 28 years old (born on 18th June 1994), Offset is 30 years old (born on 14th December 1991), and Quavo is 31 years old (born on 2nd April 1991). How is Offset related to Takeoff? Offset is related to Takeoff through Quavo, who is Offset's cousin. Are the Migos still together? Yes, the Migos are still together. Since the group was formed in 2008, they have always come together to make music despite releasing solo projects from time to time. Are the Migos all cousins? No, they are not all cousins. Quavo and Offset are cousins, while Takeoff is Quavo's nephew. Are Quavo and Migos related? Yes, they are related. Quavo is part of the American hip-hop trio, Migos. Was there a 4th Migo? Yes, there was. American stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was the fourth member of the Migos. Who raised the Migos? The three were raised by Takeoff's mother, who is Quavo's older sister. They all grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA.

Are the Migos related? Yes, they are directly related. Offset and Quavo are cousins, while Quavo is Takeoff's uncle. The Migos was formed in 2008; since then, it has released some of the best songs in history. Away from the group, the trio has engaged in a solo career but still come together to make music as a group.

