19-year-old Glory Afua Aiko Adade from the Oti Region emerged the first runner-up at GMB 2022

The brilliant Ghanaian lady is a student of Veterinary medicine at the University of Ghana

She simultaneously undertakes a demanding role at Gemstones Pretty Official Consult, among others

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Glory Afua Aiko Adade, a young Ghanaian lady who represented the Oti Region during the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Pageant is a queen by all standards.

Although she finished second place as the first runner-up, Aiko's performance endeared her to the hearts of many and it turns out, there is more to her.

The 19-year-old lady is an old student of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School and a student at the University of Ghana pursuing a six-year Doctor in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program.

Photos Glory Afua Aiko Adade the GMB 1st-Runner Up Photo credit: TV3_Ghana

Source: UGC

Aiko was the youngest among the five people who made it to the finals of the prestigious beauty and brilliance contest that was held on the night of October 9, 2022, at the National Theatre.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The different duties Aiko is involved in

In a feature by Ghanaweb, it is indicated that the brilliant lady combines her schooling with a demanding role at Gemstones Pretty Official Consult (an event coordinating and ushering company) and she simultaneously serves as an Editorial Board Member of the Ghana Veterinary Medical Students Association (UG-GVMSA).

The amazing GMB alumnus also works as a member of the Mensah Sarbah Hall JCR Electoral Commission, University of Ghana.

Before that, Aiko worked as an Administrative Intern at Distribution Direct Co. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Nestle Ghana).

Supporter of GMB's first runner-up devastated in a viral video after the event

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the finale for the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant was held at the National Theatre with Tung-Teiya Dahamani as the winner.

The 28-year-old Northern Regional representative, Teiya won with a margin of eight per cent against Oti Region's, Glory Aiko Adade popularly called Aikoadade.

The doctor of Veterinary, Aikoadade had the support of Ghanaian celebrities, including John Dumelo, who shared a billboard with her picture on social media.

The 20-year-old, Aikoadade won four awards out of nine nominations in this year's pageant making her a possible contender for the crown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh