Glory Efua Aiko Adade is the first runner-up of 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant which was held at the National Theatre on October 9, 2022

Family, friends, and fans from Oti Region attended the grand finale in their numbers to throw their weight behind the 20-year-old representative

A supporter of the Aiko Adade couldn't control his disappointment after his favorite contestant lost the crown to Teiya of the Northern Region

The finale for the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant was held at the National Theatre with Tung-Teiya Dahamani as the winner.

The 28-year-old Northern Regional representative, Teiya won with a margin of eight per cent against Oti Region's, Glory Aiko Adade popularly called Aikoadade.

The doctor of Veterinary, Aikoadade had the support of Ghanaian celebrities, including John Dumelo, who shared a billboard with her picture on social media.

Glory Efua Aiko Adade, first runner-up, of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 and a die-hard fan.

The 20-year-old, Aikoadade won four awards out of nine nominations in this year's pageant making her a possible contender for the crown.

Despite her achievements and stunning performances, Teiya from Northern Region emerged as the winner taking home the crown, cash of twenty thousand Ghana cedis, and a brand new car.

Ahead of the finale, Aikoadade shared a video where Oti Region fans sang 'Jama' songs at the forecourt of the National Theatre.

Fans and supporters of Aikoadade were left devastated after the competition. A die-hard fan has been spotted in a video shared by organizers of the pageant, TV3 in which he was lying on a banner with Aikoadade's picture printed on it as people were leaving the venue.

The young gentleman was looking dapper in a yellow tee shirt with Aikoadade's name and details about voting to keep her in the competition. He paired his look with black tracksuit trousers and trendy sneakers.

Two unknown female fans of Aikoadade came to his rescue while motivating him to stay strong as their queen fought a good fight.

Tung-Teiya wins 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an alumnus of the University of Development Studies, Tung-Teiya Dahamani has won 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Prior to competing in GMB won other beauty pageants such as Miss Ghana making her the only contestant with lots of experience in pageantry.

It has been reported that Miss Dahamani is the daughter of Mr. Alhansan Dahamani, representing the Tamale North Constituency in the Northern Region.

