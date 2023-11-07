A video of a young Ghanaian lamenting over how swindlers took her phone has gone viral

The lady said she was informed by the guys about their intent to offer her gold if she gave them her mobile phone

Many people who saw the video were stunned that the lady could fall for this trick

The pain and anguish in the voice of a young Ghanaian lady was evident after swindlers managed to take her mobile phone using dubious means.

It happened at Kejetia in Kumasi apparently when she bumped into some guys who engaged her in a conversation and managed to convince her that they had gold bars and would willingly give it to her if she was ready to part ways her money and mobile phone.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the lady who was narrating what transpired said she was made to put her phone in black polythene bag which she was told contained the said gold bars.

In an anxious wait to lay hands on the gold bars, the victim who sounded teary said she opened the polythene bag only to find out that it contained pieces of cement paper.

At the point also, the lady said the swindlers had left the scene with her mobile phone.

Onlookers who listened to the young lady as she narrated her ordeal were stunned as to how she could fall something like that.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 800 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who watched the video also shared similar experiences faced at the hand of swindlers with others urging her to learn from it

Rianalarv stated:

The same thing happened to me last year at Sofoline they collected my Samsung A31 and gave me tiles gently wrapped in paper like this

Abigail commented:

Meet someone at doctor mensah he says i should go show him where they melt gold,i told him me ye azaaa kroaa kyen wo

Nana Opoku Asamoah wrote:

Herh this thing I was once a victim at circle.. mine was Diamonds tho gave me unnecessary rules not to pick a car but rather walk

DOE KING added:

you are from manponteng you don't know this old tricks in Kumasi aaaaaah sister

