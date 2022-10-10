Tung-Teiya from the Northern Region of Ghana has been crowned winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 after a keen contest competition

The new queen Teiya has always been passionate about the plight of head potters, popularly called kayaye in Ghana

The eloquent beauty queen has competed in other well-known beauty pageants before her selection into the GMB house

Ghanaians voted, and the judges for the 2022 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful crowned Tung-Teiya Dahamani as the winner of this pageant on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The top five ladies, namely, Teiya, Asiedua, Amoani, Xornam, and Aikoadade, gave spectacular performances about their individual projects, which will benefit their region and Ghana at large.

However, Teiya won the hearts of the judges and audience with her responses to the one-on-one question. Co-host Cookie Tee asked her whether rapists should be castrated.

In her response, the intelligent queen said there are two types of rapists, male and female, so castration can't be applied. However, rapists should be given lifetime punishment in prison for hard labor to work on farms and increase agricultural production.

Teiya won with a margin of eight per cent, making her the third representative from the Northern Region to take home the car, crown, and cash of twenty thousand Ghana cedis.

YEN.com.gh shares things you need to know about the new queen, Teiya, who wants to teach young girls in the Northern Region vocational skills to dissuade them from migrating to urban cities to become head potters.

1. She is the daughter of Hon. Alhassan Dahamani

According to reports, Tung-Teiya Dahamani is allegedly the daughter of Mr. Alhassan Dahamani. He is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Sixth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, representing the Tamale North Constituency in the Northern Region. He is a Muslim married with three children.

2. Teiya won the maiden edition of the Queen Of The North Reality Show

Miss Tung-Teiya was crowned winner of the Queen of the North pageant in 2019. She represented the northern region in the competition against Seidu Sadia of the Savannah Region, Apasiini from the Upper East, Muty from the Upper West, and Wunzoya from the North East Region. Teiya took home a brand-new car and other consolation prizes.

3. She is an alumnus of the University of Development Studies and Mfantsiman Girls Secondary School

The 28-year-old beauty queen graduated from one of the prestigious universities in Ghana, the University of Development with honors after excelling at Mfantsiman Girls Secondary School.

4. Teiya represented Ghana at Miss Intercontinental 2019 in Egypt

The eloquent beauty queen represented her motherland, Ghana at the International level of Miss Intercontinental in 2019. Teiya showcased the right Ghanaian culture and tradition through her choice of fashion wardrobe and mannerisms.

5. Teiya competed in Miss Ghana 2020

The ambitious lady, Teiya competed in Miss Ghana 2020 but failed to make it top five spots for the finale. However, she won Miss Ghana Social Media Challenge that year. Monique Mawulawe won the prestigious title for the year.

