After saving money since 2021, a lady has finally broken her piggy bank and revealed plenty of cash

The TikTok lady identified as Innocentia Olisa broke the small rectangular box and counted multiple crumpled naira notes

In the end, Innocentia disclosed she realised the sum of Ghc7,315, saying it will not be enough to buy the Toyota Venza she wanted to buy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A TikTok lady has broken her piggy bank after patiently saving money in it for many months.

The TikToker named Innocentia Olisa said she started dropping money in the rectangular home bank in 2021.

Innocenthia said she was able to save the sum of N291k in the piggy bank. Photo credit: TikTok/@centia_collection.

Source: UGC

In the short clip, she said her heart was pounding because many people have reported missing money in piggy banks in recent times.

Innocenthia's money was intact

However, hers was intact as she counted many crumpled naira notes in different denominations.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She said she was saving the money so as to be able to buy a Toyota Venza for herself.

But at the end of the day, she realised the sum of Ghc7,315 from the savings which is a far cry from the price of a Venza.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Her video has encouraged people to save as they expressed their desire to do the same in the comment section.

@Dunford Joseph asked:

"How can I get that kind save?"

@user7225670561787 commented:

"Hmmm God help me by next year I will start mine ooo."

@Faniyi Omolara351 said:

"God bless you I need this type of save."

@Sani Hassan Tsaffi commented:

"You really try my sister."

I've Paid my Rent for 2022: Man Breaks his Piggy Bank after Saving GHC30 for a Year, Shows off over GHC9000

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that An Imo-based On-Air Personality, Mc Tboy Samuel, stirred massive reactions on social media after showing the heap of cash he got after a year of piggy banking.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 1, Samuel shared how he took a decision at the start of 2021 to save 'his urgent 2k' after purchasing two piggy banks from one John Okoye.

That decision has eventually paid off as he has huge wads of cash to show for it. The proud man stated that he had comfortably paid his house rent for the new year 2022 urging netizens to be motivated by his saving success story.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng