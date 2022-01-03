A Nigerian man sought to motivate netizens as he showed off the huge wads of cash he got in his piggy bank after saving for a year

The On-Air Personality and comedian identified as Mc Tboy Samuel celebrated as he arranged over GHC9000 he brought out from keeping GHC30

The excited man announced that he had comfortably paid his house rent for the year 2022 throwing a challenge at netizens to imbibe a saving culture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An Imo-based On-Air Personality, Mc Tboy Samuel, has stirred massive reactions on social media after showing the heap of cash he got after a year of piggy banking.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 1, Samuel shared how he took a decision at the start of 2021 to save 'his urgent 2k' after purchasing two piggy banks from one John Okoye.

He saved over N620k Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Mc Tboy Samuel

Source: Facebook

He realised almost GHC9000

That decision has eventually paid off as he has huge wads of cash to show for it.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The proud man stated that he had comfortably paid his house rent for the new year 2022 urging netizens to be motivated by his saving success story.

He wrote:

"So I decided to save my Own Urgent 2k from Jan 2021 till Dec 2021.

"I bought some Kolo from John Okoye.

"Ladies and Gentlemen. I have comfortably Paid my rent for 2022.

"Let this motivate you.. If you like no save this 2022.

"Nonsense."

Series of videos he shared capturing the moment he broke the piggy bank showed him make a dance entrance into an apartment bearing two boxes.

As he settled to open the smaller one, he joked about needing security for his safety and went on to count the total cash after breaking the bigger box.

His total saving amounted to over N600k (almost GHC9,000).

Nigerians react

Promzy Marine Igwe said:

"Oga I don't know if am right o but with what am seeing here it's only the other box money that was saved, you see that red box I found it difficult to believe the money was saved because of the state of the money , it was not fold at all, I don't know if anyone also observe it though I come in peace."

Udeze Franklin stated:

"Mc Tboy Samuel find me small chaa make I use buy my own kolo biko chinekeakpoogi oku"

Eze Kyrian Dike wrote:

"I like that mc Tboy u try.. tell them so that they can make it easy for us. Not every time thy will be saying there's no money in this house"

Ogbonna Tochukwu Gp opined:

"Remember say u dey own us wey be arm robbers. If u like, run away we go still find u yashi.

"By the left oo"

Pastor shows off the large sum of money he saved after breaking his piggy bank

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian pastor had displayed the large sum of money he saved after breaking his piggy bank.

In a viral video, the man was seen alongside two other men breaking five boxes popularly called piggy bank. After breaking the boxes, the men were seen counting the folded monies which came in multiple denominations.

At the end of the count, the proud pastor announced that he has been able to save the sum of N1,950,000 in the outgoing year 2021. The pastor said:

"I want you to share this and inspire somebody. Start saving money. You are not safe until you save."

Source: YEN.com.gh