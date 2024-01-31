Dr Grace Boadu's family in Kumasi has spoken on the sudden death of the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO

In an interview, an uncle of Dr Boadu revealed how devastated the family had become after the news broke

The uncle indicated that their beloved relative did not have a child and was preparing to marry and start a family

The family of renowned herbal medicine practitioner Dr Grace Boadu has broken their silence following her shocking and untimely death.

In an interview, the family of the deceased expressed sadness at the sudden demise of their beloved daughter.

Dr Boadu, owner of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, leaving many Ghanaians in shock.

Dr Grace Boadu's family is grieving Photo source: @poleeno Multimedia

Source: Youtube

Junior doctor confirms Dr Grace Boadu fell in her bathroom

According to reports, she slipped and fell in her bathroom while no one was around to help her. A later account by one of her junior doctors confirmed this, adding that she was found without her clothes on at her residence in Accra.

The doctor added that Dr Boadu had only returned from a two-week trip to South Africa the previous night, so they had thought she was tired and needed some rest. But when it was taking too long to hear from her, he had to climb the back of her room with a ladder, where he discovered her lying unconscious.

Family in Kumasi grieve over Dr Grace Boadu's death

After being informed of the situation of their relative, the family of Dr Boadu met at Asuofia in Kumasi, and it was a sombre atmosphere.

Speaking with blogger Poleeno Multimedia, Akwasi Adda, Dr Boadu's uncle, indicated that the news had devastated the family because she was one of the blossoming flowers in the family.

Did Dr Grace Boadu have a husband and children?

Touching on the private life of Dr Boadu, the uncle indicated that she was not married and had children, adding that she was still preparing to marry and start a family.

"The family is very hurt that she left no child behind," her grieving uncle shared.

According to her uncle, Dr. Boadu dedicated her life's work to healing others, frequently putting their needs before her own.

Her sudden death at a relatively young age has left a void in the lives of family members who hoped to see her realise dreams of marriage and motherhood.

Dr Grace Boadu's poisoning ordeal resurfaces in video

Meanwhile, intriguing details have emerged about a past poisoning incident involving the nurse who metamorphosed into herbal practice.

In a video which has resurfaced online, Dr Boadu revealed that she unknowingly carried poison in her body for over three years until a surprising discovery at Dubai airport.

Source: YEN.com.gh