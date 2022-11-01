Social media users are rallying support for a young boy who was picked off the street in a pretty bad shape

A kindhearted man identified as Espee Njush shared snaps and a video of the boy who he picked off the street and begged for help

According to Espee, the boy needs food supplements, medical care, bedding, clothes and other necessaries

A kindhearted man named Espee Njush has appealed to netizens to help save the life of a young boy he recently picked off the street.

Esoee shared snaps and a video of the lad on TikTok, showing how malnourished and unkempt he looked.

Little boy picked off street. Photo Credit: TikTok/@espeenjush

The kid seems to have problems with both his eyes as cataract can be seen in his right eye while the other is closed.

"Look at Him oh Lord, don't let him die. Restore his health oh God! We can play our part in whatever way," Espee wrote beneath a video of the lad he shared.

In another post, Espee urged netizens to support the lad with bedding, medical care, food supplements and other things needed.

Watch the touching video below:

Social media reactions

@linda168 said:

"May all the blessings that God has for you locate you, please God remember this man, and bless this kid too."

@Bilal said:

"Why people wait until a kids reach so far in suffering, before helping them.. any way am happy he get help God bless."

@siwarfloor said:

"Bro's God will never let your children suffer in this world because the good that men does will always fell on his kids God bless you amen thanks."

@chelsyprat belqueeny said:

"God forgive me for eating n still yet not sactified. watt soo painful life . may God heal n protect him. amen."

@Harare 101 said:

"Thank you for your kindness, i can see the love and kindness you showed this wonderful young man. God bless you always."

@Joseph Abuga320 said:

"Ya Allah grant you the most of everything best in this world... happy to always see this. let's keep touching lifes brother."

Man shares transformation of boy he picked from the street

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had shown off the new look of a poor boy he had adopted.

Tunde said he met the boy when he was picking scrap from the floor in a slum in Ikorodu. The child has been living with him ever since. The man shared a recent photo alongside his throwback snap to show that the boy has been enrolled in school.

His transformation photo has the boy wearing a shiny haircut with a big smile and a school bag. Tunde also shared photos of the boy's former home. On the first day of the boy's school, the kind man sent a note to his teacher, describing how special the boy is.

