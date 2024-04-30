The Minority in Parliament has issued a stern warning to ministers-designate to stop carrying themselves as representative of the president

The Minority in Parliament has issued a stern warning to ministers-designate to stop carrying themselves as representatives of the president.

According to the Minority, ministers-designate do not have any authority whatsoever to go around instructing, inspecting or implementing policy changes within ministries and agencies.

The Minority says the actions of the ministers-designate are illegal and must be stopped.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, issued today, April 30.

This was in reaction to Minister of Health-designate, Dr Bernad Okoe-Boye, who had gone to several health facilities conducting inspections there allegedly in his capacity as a representative of the president.

While Dr Okoe-Boye has denied any illegality in his actions, Mintah Akandoh is convinced it's about time these ministers-designate were reined in.

He has urged the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, to revoke any such illegal authorisations as it had earlier been rumoured the designation had been introduced by her due to the delay in the approval process of the ministerial nominees.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, on behalf of the minority, also cautioned ministerial nominees to desist from carrying themselves as presidential representatives to designated ministries.

“We urge all members of the public, particularly public sector workers, not to extend any privilege reserved for Ministers to such persons,” he added.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh stressed that the 1992 constitution does not permit the creation of representatives of the president in ministries and that it is nothing but erroneous for the Chief of Staff to have thought to do this.

He stressed that only a minister whose nomination has been approved by Parliament can be considered a representative of the president.

"Therefore, Minister-designates are at most nominees whose presence in government institutions should amount to nothing more than a visit of an ordinary citizen and that is without Ministerial privilege or authority whatsoever,” he stated.

Parliament suspends vetting and approval process for ministerial nominees

YEN.com.gh has reported that Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin has suspended the vetting and approval process of Akufo-Addo's ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

This follows an interlocutory injunction filed against the process by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

This is in retaliation to the presidency's earlier directive that the anti-LGBT bill should not be brought to the Jubilee House.

