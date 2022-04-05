A Ghanaian man has recently experienced the shock of his life after a girl he likes informed him she is hungry

The University of Ghana female student ordered food worth Ghc1400 from Bolt after the 'lover boy' asked her to get something at his expense

Many social media users who saw the post on Twitter took to the comments section to express how surprising the young lady's actions are

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man has recently taken to social media to share a recent experience of his friend with a girl he likes at the University of Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @niiamar13550066 had him revealing that his friend had a crush on a girl who called him one day and told him that she is hungry.

Surprised young man Photo credit: Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As a great opportunity for the young man to win some points, his friend asked the girl to order food from Bolt food so he pays.

To his surprise, the lady ordered food worth Ghc1400 and sent over the bill to the young man to pay.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In annoyance the 'lover boy' switched off his phone and the girl kept calling people around him in an attempt to reach him.

"So my friend was talking to this girl on Legon campus. Two weeks later she called him saying she’s hungry. My guy say make she do bolt food then when rider comes, she sends the bill then he pays. Could you imagine the girl bought food summing 1400gh? My guy switched off his phone. This girl kept calling anyone closer to him to get him to pay the bills"

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 1,800 likes have been racked up and close to 400 quote tweets, 534 retweets and 187 comments have been gathered.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@OfficerGuyGuy wrote:

I meet some before. Called me she was hungry so I told her to buy food, then she told me she no get money. I told her to borrow money from someone cos I didn't have money in my MOMO account and was very busy at work.

@mhaame__adwoa replied:

Unbelievable ! need to try some of these things o

@whill1GADn commented:

See the opportunist by now e lef ein 5.00 for her momo wallet

@I_Am_Winter shared:

1400gh why she dey do school feeding program for traditional halls?

From @EfoEtornam:

Maybe she get some family funeral coming up so she decided to take care of the food and drinks.That's the only explanation cos food 1400gh dierr ad3n?

Man Narrates how he used his last Savings to Order food for a girl he had a Crush on

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man who liked a young lady decided to prove to her that he can take good care of her but that amounted to nothing.

According to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man used his last money to purchase a meal for his crush.

He went to follow up on the lady only to meet her enjoying the food with her boyfriend.

"Nigga man used his last savings to order food and drinks for this girl and he walked in on her eating it with her boyfriend. Boyfriend thanked him for the delicious meal"

Source: YEN.com.gh