A video showing a woman dressed in traditional attire as she vibed hard to music at an event has got people talking

The woman demonstrated a level of energy that a young person may find very hard to match as she showed off her legwork

Among social media users who reacted to her video were those who said that the prize for whoever danced well could have motivated the woman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A short video shared on TikTok has shown the moment a woman in an Ankara blouse and wrapper danced at a party as she showed some amazing footwork.

Her energy was noticeable as the event's MC focused on her and started hyping the older woman.

Many people on social media were wowed by her moves. Photo source: TikTok/@mariamsamusty

Source: UGC

Old Woman Dances On Bare Floor

People gathered around to watch her move her legs and hands as if she were a young lady. Some meters away, a woman in the same attire also demonstrated her skills on the dancefloor.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media users who reacted to the video wondered where the woman learnt her dance moves.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered nearly 3,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

gariba65 said:

"I think she heard no JOLLOF for anyone who doesn’t dance."

Selina said:

"They must have said the winner goes home with 5 sets of pots."

The_Real_Darasimi said:

"Na Poco Lee mama be this, nothing Wey anybody wan tell me."

Maakpa jollof said:

"Now our mothers are taking over ooo."

Clarita wondered:

"Is there a Mercedes Benz waiting for the winner."

Timzybeulla said:

"This one na poco mother oooo."

ajoke said:

"Let me put this comment here incase anyone likes it then i will come back to watch the video."

NIYI said:

"Must be a good dancer at her young age."

snrbobby said:

"Our mother are always strong and energetic because of hardwork. God bless u mom."

Ty02 said:

"I know she was a force to be reckoned with when she was younger."

user752500 said:

"This woman must have being a very good dancer while growing."

Beautiful Lady Shows Off Confident Dance Moves in Thick Heels on TikTok; Video Leaves Netizen Dizzy

In other news, a lady with the TikTok name Naggindaruth stunned netizens after sharing a video of herself dancing effortlessly.

The beautiful lady showed off her confident and energetic dance moves while rocking a pair of high heels. She was dancing to an uptempo African song as she whined her waist while slaying in an outfit that completed her shape and dance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng