A man has stirred massive reactions on social media after making the hair of his pregnant wife

In the video shared on TikTok, the doting father took his time to plait his wife's hair and many netizens liked the outcome

Reacting to the video, social media users expressed their shock over the man's talent as some called the woman 'lucky'

A man has amazed people on TikTok after showing off his incredible hairdressing talent.

In a video, the young man took his time to plait the hair of his pregnant wife and the outcome impressed netizens.

Man makes pregnant wife's hair Photo Credit: @loverb3/TikTok

However, some people were more interested in the woman's protruding belly, as they noted that his wife was already due to give birth.

Some other concerned TikTok users were curious to know if the position she sat was great for her back.

Reacting to the observations, the man confirmed their thoughts in the comments section as he shared the good news of his baby's delivery, shortly after the video was taken.

In his words:

"Thank you so much guys for the compliments. And the good news of it is that, three days of fixing her hair. She gave birth on the Saturday."

Social media reactions

@nails_by_cheska asked:

"Is that position okay for her back?

@marydennis_43 reacted:

"Are you seeing what am seeing? She go soon born o."

@mj_njeree stated:

"I visual presentation of the kind of man I want but can't put into words."

@do19817 reacted:

"What an amazing man. Congratulations brother. May u live long to take care of your 2 queens."

@mitchelmarila0 said:

"My broda. l have booked to get married to your future son."

@ijeleonyegboo added:

"My hubby does mine and also wash it. I love him more for that."

@hooyomacaan001 added:

"This man is really man really man is a man how helps his wife Forever."

Watch the video below:

Man braids wife's hair

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man has faulted the popular claim that Nigerian men are not romantic. With the rate of stories people read on bad marriages, leading to the belief that there are no working marriages out there, the man proved it wrong.

Recently, a Twitter user simply identified as Candice took to the micro-blogging platform to share a romantic moment between her dad and her step-mum. According to her, the moment which was recorded in a video was sent to her by her step-mum.

In the video, Candice's dad was seen gently combing his wife's natural hair. As natural hair can be difficult to manage, Candice's dad showed expertise by first combing the tips before combing it from the scalp.

