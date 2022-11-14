The video of a young lady dancing precariously close to a swimming pool has gotten massive reactions online

Despite being on a slippery surface as she rocked to Asake's Joha, she made all her moves in high heels

Many people who reacted to her TikTok video said they were wishing she does not fall during her performance

A young lady, @chidinma06.6, has shared a video showing the moment she got the attention of many at a party as she danced in her high heels.

Standing at the edge of a pool, the lady danced with so much energy as if she was not so close to water. Many feared she might fall.

The lady danced like a pro beside a pool without falling. Photo source: TikTok/@chidinma06.6

Tall lady in heels danced to Asake's Joha

Ladies who were watching her dance were equally scared on her behalf. The TikTok video showed a lady in front of the dancer looking in amazement.

Her well rehearsed moves to Asake's Joha earned her praises from the crowd as they screamed at every legwork she made.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1,200 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

That_Esangirl said:

"My wicked mind was waiting for her to fall in the pool."

Gift_Nelson said:

"Gather here if you were scared for her... the shoes pulling or tripping and falling, even the other gal was looking @ her legs."

Oforiwaah said:

"If it’s Asake we are doing anything for him."

Millicent Yayra said:

"If my relationship no strong like that shoe I no want."

dahglorea said:

"Who noticed d shoe lace removed at d ending."

Beckypat said:

"Hope you trust God the way you trust the shoe? just asking for my mum."

milkish said:

"Who actually noticed how beautiful her dance ad outfits are on her."

iral young said:

"Felt so relieved after the dance, now let me settle down and watch again."

Student in school uniform dance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a short video of a student, @pallesaaaa_, in trousers and a white shirt got many people telling her how very beautiful she is.

In the TikTok clip, the lady placed a phone on her thigh as she used a hand to mimic the beats playing from a nearby speaker.

As she was moving her upper body, a student behind her had his hand on his chin and watched. Other students were also around her.

