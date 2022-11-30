A performer has shared a video that captured the exciting moment he sang Austine Emmanuel's Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni in a church

Church members became so happy as they sang along to the song that has become so popular on TikTok

Despite the fact that the performance did not sit well with some online, many social media users praised it

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A man, @ebuxdunique, has shown the moment he performed a trending Austine Emmanuel's song, Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni, in front of church members.

The performer said that people never expected it. As soon as he started the chorus of the song, the congregation screamed and sang along.

Many said that the Ogoni track is also a worship song. Photo source: TikTok/@ebuxdunique

Source: UGC

Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni in church

The whole mood of the church changed. Many people who knew the song sang it word for word. @ebuxdunique tagged his performance in the church "first of its kind".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His video generated mixed reactions from people on social media, as some said that he should not have performed the lyrics in the church.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of artiste singing Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni in church

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

senior colleague said:

"Na like this we take dey know children of the world (worldly children) from ticktock to church leading praise and later to club."

Ayomitide said:

"Whether the song is a gospel song or not, as a singer u need to add spice to your singing, so which one is "in the church'."

Zubby Favy said:

"This song is actually a gospel abi na christian music, if you understand Ogoni language you go know."

smartpower471 said:

"Daddy G.O con whisper to u say na church we de ooo."

diva said:

"I love this, I've watched more than 3 times now."

emmachris said:

"My brother you too sweet."

Lady sees Davido and Chioma in church

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @lil_tifeh went online to share a video of the moment Davido and Chioma attended her church, Powerlink Chapel in Lekki.

The lady quickly rushed to their front to make a video. At some point, the lady removed her church scarf to look prettier as she pouted towards the camera.

As she was doing that, some ladies were all over the couple, taking pictures. While all this was going on, Davido and Chioma kept smiling faces.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng