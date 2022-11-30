Mama Aggie, a 76-year-old Ghanaian grandmother has been missing for a few days now

The last time she was seen, Ante Aggie, as she is also called, had a kaba and slit on with a scarf

Searches conducted through the friends and family of the 76-year-old have so far proven futile

"Ante Aggie" also known as "Mama Aggie" or "Akua Sekyeraa, who is a 76-year-old Ghanaian woman has sadly gone missing.

Mama Aggie was last seen wearing an African print kaba and slit with a scarf, clutching a black lady's bag around Rocky Down in Amamorley in the Greater Accra Region.

According to Richard Mawunyo, a grandson of Mama Aggie who spoke to YEN.com.gh, the 76-year-old woman has some medical conditions.

Photos of Mama Aggie a Ghanaian granny who went missing Photo credit: Mawunyo Richard via WhatsApp

"She suffers from Parkinsonism and since she's not taken her meds in 2-3 days, her head and/or hands will shake when she's talking with someone. She should be tired by now so her walking would be somewhat staggered. Also, she struggles to speak fluently as she's suffered from a mild stroke," Mawunyo indicated.

So far, all searches conducted through the friends and family of the 76-year-old that she frequently visits have proven futile.

However, upon reaching the Pokuase Police station, one man was said to have seen her hanging around the construction sites of Ofankor Barrier, close to John Teye.

"While searching, some residents and workers in and around St. John's, John Teye, Ofankor and its environs, we were told an old lady fitting her description has been roaming about there," the family has also stated.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact: +233 27 874 7442 and +233 26 427 3053.

Ghanaian Boy who Got Missing at 7 Found and Reunited with His Birth Mother

In another story, a Ghanaian teenager, Razak Ahmed, reunited with his birth mother 10 years after he got missing at Lashibi in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Ahmed, now 17, got lost the second time at age seven while living with his adoptive uncle and his wife at their home in Lashibi. And, since then, his family had been searching for him.

He was in his school uniform the first time he got missing, which helped the police establish contact with his alma mater after being taken to a police station by a Good Samaritan to find his parents.

