Artist Sharon Dede Padiki has unofficially achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest painting by an individual

With 168 hours of painting and 145 authentic designs, she intends to imprint her name in history through this attempt

A video of her posing with one of her paintings while surrounded by her team and supporters has sparked praise for her

Artist Sharon Dede Padi has made an extraordinary mark as she unofficially sets a new Guinness World Record for the longest paint-a-thon by an individual.

She's reportedly finished 145 authentic paintings to aid her attempt to etch her name in the GWR history with 168 hours of painting to surpass the current record of 100 hours.

Sharon Dede Padi unofficially breaks GWR's longest paint-a-thon record. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

The setting for this remarkable painting marathon is the Accra Tourism Information Centre, a unique and vibrant location that adds to the excitement and energy of the event.

Current paint-a-thon record holder

Chancellor Ahaghotu, a Nigerian who embarked on the milestone in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for 100 hours from October 26 to October 30, 2023, holds the record for the longest painting marathon.

Padi's artistic legacy covers multiple mediums, with her works displayed in notable settings like luxury hotels, museums, galleries, and exhibitions across Ghana.

The artist will submit evidence of her paint-a-thon attempt to the GWR and await a decision on her disqualification or acceptance.

Watch the video where Sharon Dede Padi poses with one of her paintings below:

Reactions trail video of Sharon Dede Padi

The video in which Sharon Dede Padi posed with one of her paintings on the Instagram account of Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa sparked reactions.

Pteddy8 said:

This is actually the best of all so far, if you ask me.

Ashinor_instylegh commented:

Congratulations Ms. Padiki.

Naanafriyie wrote:

She has done marvellously well.

