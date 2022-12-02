A Nigerian man got many people laughing when he went to Shoprite in funny clothes and started dancing

The man co-opted a lady who was with her boyfriend into his performance as a security man tried to stop him

Many people who reacted to his video were amazed that he tried hugging the security officer and continued dancing

A young Nigerian TikToker, @maxfeet3, who creates content around dancing, has entertained many online in his latest video.

In the new clip, he carried a Bluetooth speaker to Shoprite and approached a couple who were having private time.

The man was not disturbed as a security officer tried to stop him. Photo source: TikTok/@maxfeet3

Brave dancer and security man

They were shocked at his sudden interruption. He explained that he wanted one of the lovers to dance. He started dancing and the lady joined him.

Another lady also joined, and they put up a choreography. While that was going on, a security man intervened and wanted to chase him out for disturbing public peace.

the blue_bag said:

"The security man sha."

golddarling1 said:

"D way u hugged the security."

user5485800131074 said:

"What wrong with that security self see he wants spoiled this joy."

Percentage said:

"Security man shift go back."

oyinlayefajonatha said:

"So una want turn this country to bollywood movie."

Aruya Jeffery said:

"Find your boy something nah e e talk ....nobody fit change my mind."

imoleayo said:

"You and that security man lol, Happiness is free dear."

user8350609356503 said:

"Bro did u hug the security guy."

Abigail said:

"Happness is Free my brother."

