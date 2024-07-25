Members Of Ghanaian Church Pay Money To Walk Through "Door Of Prosperity"
- Members of a yet-to-be-identified church courted controversy after they performed a spiritual direction
- In a video trending on TikTok video, the church members were seen paying money to walk through a Door of Prosperity
- Many netizens who came across the video were surprised by what they saw in the video
Congregants of a church in Ghana have performed a spiritual ritual that has stirred controversy and reactions on social media.
In a video making rounds of TikTok, members of the unidentified church were captured shelling out cash to pass through a designated "Door of Prosperity", leaving many surprised.
Amid an atmosphere of serious worship, the church members took turns walking through the Door of Prosperity, which was made of wood and positioned at a vantage point.
Upon entering the Door of Prosperity, they were recorded in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh depositing money into a collection bowl situated on the left-hand side of the door.
The church members, deeply engrossed in the spiritual direction given by their head pastor, walked through the door to mark the beginning of their journey towards progress and prosperity.
Netizens concerned
Matters of spirituality are mostly subjective and difficult to criticise, however, the actions of the church members, left many netizens raising questions and concerns about the practice of religion on the African continent.
@standstill said:
"Is that not Ogyaba Awww Africa especially Ghana we have a long way to go."
@Alexander Ato Kwamena Mbir replied:
"say that again bro."
@Godfather said:
"Wisdom is profitable to direct. The pastor's wisdom is guiding him to prosper in the people's ignorance."
@user3201142999705 commented:
"On judgement day, I will wear a Ghana flag to notify God i have been through a lot."
Church members sacked for paying GH¢5-10 as offering
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the International God's Way Church founder, Bishop Obinim was caught in yet another controversy.
In his latest video, Obinim blasted people who dropped GH¢5-10 in the offering bowl and ordered them to come back for it.
The video has sparked reactions from social media users as some wonder if he is a real 'man of God.
Source: YEN.com.gh
