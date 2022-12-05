A young girl has got netizens talking on TikTok after she confronted her mom on why she brings leftover food from parties home

In the video making rounds, the young girl said the mother must put an end to that act because it was embarrassing

Netizens shared diverse opinions on the issue with some agreeing with the young girl whereas others thought otherwise

A young girl has stirred reactions online after she told her mother point blank to stop bringing leftover food from parties to the house.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @queen_already1, showed a moment the young girl was washing dishes when her mother walked into the kitchen in haste to pick up a bowl.

The young girl questioned the use of the bowl to which the mother retorted to she was heading to a party and intends to bring leftover food home.

A young girl prevents her mother from taking a bowl to a party Photo credit@queen_already/TikTok

Source: UGC

This answer did not go down well with her daughter who forcefully took back the bowl and told her mother to be content with the food she is served at parties

She recounted how embarrassed she was when one of her schoolmates told her that she saw her mother packing leftover food from a party.

Ghanaians react to the comments of the young girl

The video has generated a lot of reactions with many commending the young girl for opening up to her mother on the issue whereas feel she was a bit harsh

TheFriendYouWishYouHad

At the end, the daughter looked back like "oh... she actually listened to me?!"

user4320711291620

I know right! and my mom be bringing a lot at home for something that doesn't even taste good. just eat over there mummy

#RejoiceJohnson

If my mama no bring food com bak house my face go squiz

Nh_B

In this economy i go package am

Charity Mambwe

The daughter is right

Chotadon

Chaai me that used to cry if momma goes to a party without bringing something for me

Source: YEN.com.gh