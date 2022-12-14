A video of a kid playing in her parents' poultry filled with many chickens without fear has stirred massive reactions

The child who grew up close to the farm and is used to domestic animals could be seen walking with chickens as if they were humans

Many social media users who saw the video were surprised at how comfortable the girl was in the midst of big chickens

A woman, @cyruschick, whose family owns a farm has shared a video of her kid, Hayden, and how she had always played in their poultry since she was very small.

At the start of the clip, the baby sat amid hundreds of chickens as they all milled around her. She was so comfortable in their midst.

The baby's mother said that her child who is comfortable around chickens is now over three years old. Photo source: TikTok/@cyruschick

Beautiful kid playing with chicken

Seconds into the video, Hayden who is over three years old could be seen walking on open ground as grown chickens followed her as if she was one of them and their leader.

The kid even held a flapping chicken without fear. Many people loved that she felt at home among the animals.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

whitney said:

"I don't understand why at my age am still afraid of holding a chicken."

everything_8908 said:

"I love it it’s like the chickens grew up with her."

user7977142247599 said:

"I'm now convinced that fear is installed and doesn't come naturally."

Mr.VG said:

"That’s a ton of batches of chickens between those years tho."

user8080155500720 said:

"The way am so afraid of chickens and the little girl is just their having fun, I wanna be her."

Penguin said:

"I grew up on a chicken farm just like this. it was so much fun."

