Dr. Akinkunmi Akingbade, a hardworking gentleman decided to move to Canada with his wife in 2019

Just 2 years down the line, the couple has been able to acquire their first home and the doctor shared pictures online to celebrate

A man who has been in Canada for nearly 40 years shared his sad story after reading the account of Dr. Akinkunmi Akingbade

A man identified as Dr. Akinkunmi Akingbade, RCIC on LinkedIn has celebrated acquiring his first home together with his wife after spending just two years in Canada.

In a post that ended up going viral with thousands of reactions, Dr. Akinkunmi Akingbade included a picture of the house which appears to be a two-storey building.

Although he did not admit nor deny that the property was acquired through hard work and great determination, the doctor was quick to give all the glory to God for his achievement.

Social media users are celebrating the doctor

Below were some comments shared in the viral post by Dr. Akinkunmi Akingbade

Dale Woods narrated an emotional personal experience saying:

Well you are a successful person congratulations to you and all the best in the future. I have been here since 1982 and I'm renting a room in the basement of a house. But I have myself to blame for the way my life is going. And I'm sure that I will never have a house or any money to buy one. I'm just a janitor in a co -op building. And will have to work there till the day I die. GOOD LUCK TO YOU AND ALL THE BEST GOD BLESS.

DEBORAH BURKE mentioned:

It didn't matter that I was already a wife, mother, technically a "grown-up", but when we bought our first house I actually felt like a grown up, maybe some understand. But it always feels good to be able to paint your walls without having to get permission from a landlord or know your going to have to paint it back to white when you move. Truly Congratulations! Happy for you!

Tammy Chapman stated:

Awesome! Congratulations on this new chapter in your lives together!

Man and wife buy first home after moving abroad

In a similar story, a man identified as Nonso and with the Twitter handle @Serioussist has come online to share his family's relocation story.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man said he and his wife left Nigeria, a move that he called a "hard reset", suggesting they were at their lowest low when they did.

Nonso added that they left everything behind with the determination to start a new life in Canada.

