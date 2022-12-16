Trey La, one of the most educated musicians in Ghana has released another banger called Oh Ghana

The artist whose formal name is Dumenu Charles Selorm has a master's degree and can rap in 8 languages

His new song speaks to the many political and economic woes that Ghana is currently facing

Dumenu Charles Selorm, a talented fast-rising Ghanaian musician who is able to rap in eight different dialects (a rare quality) has released a banger to address the economic and political challenges facing the country.

Trey La, as his stage name goes, has a Master's Degree in Business Administration in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Logistics and Supply Chain Management).

In 2016, he was short-listed with award-winning rapper Okyeame Kwame as two of the most educated Ghanaian rappers of their time.

Photos of Trey La the talented Ghanaian musician with master's degree who raps in 8 languages Photo credit: Trey La Worldwide

Trey La named his new song Oh Ghana and it speaks to the realities that Ghanaians experience on a daily basis as well as the prospects that the nation has, which are not translating into enriched livelihoods for the citizens.

Ike Nzube indicated:

Hard!!! This better go viral!

SKT In Focus mentioned:

Welcome to the land of gold where most people here have not seen gold. The lyrics speaks volumes. Very well put together and well thought . Video on point.

When asked about his future plans, Trey told YEN.com.gh:

"I am a constant activist for women's empowerment, as I believe African women have fallen in the social structure and should rise again. I am presently working on an album and a book."

